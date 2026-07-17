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Nicholas Urdinola

A portrait of Nicholas Urdinola

Partner
Sheppard

Nicholas Urdinola, a partner at Sheppard, is a transactional sports and entertainment lawyer focused on media rights, content distribution and streaming platforms. Before joining Sheppard, he served as director of business & legal affairs at The Walt Disney Company, leading negotiations for the Disney+ launch in Latin America and handling multi-platform rights for Fox Sports and ESPN across UEFA Champions League, La Liga, UFC and other properties. In private practice, Urdinola has advised the Saudi Pro League on a nine-figure multi-media rights agreement, counseled CaliSports on acquiring exclusive UEFA Champions League broadcast rights in Mexico, advised Amazon MGM Studios on unscripted sports programming and represented Olympic Broadcasting Services and Paramount Global on major rights matters tied to the 2028 Olympics and Copa Libertadores.

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