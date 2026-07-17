Nima H. Mohebbi

Partner

Sidley Austin LLP

Nima Mohebbi, a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, is a nationally recognized trial lawyer handling complex litigation at the intersection of sports, media and gaming. He has led representation of the City of Pasadena and Rose Bowl Operating Company in a dispute over UCLA’s proposed relocation of its football games to SoFi Stadium – successfully blocking efforts to compel private arbitration. Mohebbi also represents Chess.com in its landmark agreement with the Esports World Cup Foundation for the inaugural 2026 Esports Nations Cup, and in high-profile defamation disputes involving professional chess – matters that have since attracted a feature film adaptation by A24. He has additionally represented Tom Brady in a dispute over unauthorized AI use of his name, image and likeness.

