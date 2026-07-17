Provost Professor

University of Southern California

Shaun Harper, Provost Professor at the University of Southern California, is the most-cited expert on college sports with 25 years of industry experience. He holds the Clifford and Betty Allen Chair in Urban Leadership across USC’s Marshall School of Business, Price School of Public Policy, and Rossier School of Education. A graduate of Indiana University, Dr. Harper has authored 14 books, including “Scandals in College Sports,” and his research on Black male student-athletes has been downloaded nearly 800,000 times. In 2024, LA28 named his USC center as the inclusion strategy architect for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He has advised over 400 organizations – including the NFL, Nike, Google and Microsoft – on equity and inclusion strategy.

