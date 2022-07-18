Finalist: Arianna Ozzanto

Chief Financial Officer

SAG-AFTRA

Arianna Ozzanto graduated with a degree in economics from USC. She began her career as a financial analyst at Princess Cruises in 1999. She also has held other corporate finance positions for Fortune 500 companies such as 20th Century Fox and WellPoint, Inc. In 2004, she made the transition to a nonprofit, accepting a position with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Ozzanto was a key contributor to the integration of financial systems, policies, procedures, people and culture of SAG and AFTRA and successfully navigated the complexities of navigating a 165,000 membership organization through a global pandemic. She also serves on the board of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing both educational and economic resources to SAG-AFTRA members through workshops and assistance programs. In addition, she serves as a trustee to both the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan and the SAG Producer’s Pension Plan.