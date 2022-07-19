Nominee: Arthur Ajemyan

SVP and CFO

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Arthur Ajemyan became senior vice president and chief financial officer of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in February 2022, having been promoted from vice president and chief financial officer, a position he held since January 2021. Previously, he had been corporate controller since August 2012. From 2005 to 2012, Ajemyan held various positions in the accounting and finance department at Reliance, including group controller and director of financial reporting. Reliance Steel is North America’s largest metals service center company, offering 100,000+ products and value-added processing. For over 25 years, our common stock has been traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RS.”

Under his fiscal leadership and stewardship, Reliance Steel achieved record performance in 2021 and made four acquisitions. Prior to joining Reliance, Ajemyan, a certified public accountant, held various professional staff and manager positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP from 1998 to 2005.

