Nominee: Lindsey Alley

Chief Financial Officer

Houlihan Lokey

Lindsey Alley is a managing director and the chief financial officer of Houlihan Lokey. In his role as CFO, he oversees the firm’s accounting and financial reporting operations as well as acquisition business development. He also sits on the Management Committee and oversees the firm’s Asia Investment Banking practice. Alley joined Houlihan Lokey in 1995 and was an investment banker focusing on advising public and private clients, boards of directors and special committees on sellside and buyside mergers and acquisitions prior to being appointed to the CFO role in 2012.

He is located in the firm’s Los Angeles office. Before joining Houlihan Lokey, Alley was employed by Chemical Securities, Inc. in New York, where he focused on financing leveraged acquisitions in the structured finance group and private equity placements through Chemical Venture Partners -- Northeast. Furthermore, he began his career in the fixed income research division of J.P. Morgan Securities.