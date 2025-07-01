Private Investor Purchases Conejo Valley Office Campus

JLL Capital Markets led the sales efforts for Agoura Hills Business Park

JLL Capital Markets announced it has arranged the sale of Agoura Hills Business Park, a two-building office campus totaling 116,280 square feet in Agoura Hills. Working on behalf of the seller, JLL arranged the sale of the property to a private investor.

According to JLL’s Private Wealth Tracker, the office sector has garnered the highest interest from private investors, capturing a dominant 30% share of the global investment volume. Additionally, four of the top 10 global cities attracting private capital are in the U.S., including the Los Angeles area, where Agoura Hills Business Park is located.

Agoura Hills Business Park is located at 30401 and 30501 Agoura Hills Rd. adjacent to the Ventura Freeway in Conejo Valley, 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Agoura Hills is an affluent city situated in the Santa Monica Mountains known for its luxurious homes, outdoor recreation and affluent lifestyle. The immediate area surrounding Agoura Hills Business Park is home to a variety of retail, hospitality and entertainment options.

Advertisement

Recently renovated, Agoura Hills Business Park is 66% leased to tenants, including A2 Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative cell therapies for cancer patients. The two-story buildings sit on a 6.2-acre site, offering parking for 405 vehicles.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by senior managing director Jeff Bramson, managing director Andrew Harper, senior director Will Poulsen, analyst Taylor Hornsby and associate Jacob Molloy.

Information sourced from JLL. To learn more, contact kristen.murphy@jll.com.