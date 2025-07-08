Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Torrance Apartment Development Site Sold for $40 Million

Aerial view of the San Diego 405 Freeway in the Lawndale and Torrance neighborhoods in Los Angeles County, California
(trekandphoto - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has sold a shovel-ready, 4.86-acre multifamily development site in Torrance to JPI for $40 million. The seller acquired the property adjacent to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in 2022. It received entitlements for a six-story, 525-unit residential building and planned to begin construction in 2023, but the company shelved plans after interest rates rose alongside a dramatic rise in labor and construction costs, according to Gidi Cohen, chief executive and founder of CGI+.

“We were able to generate attractive returns on the sale of the land while still leaving plenty of runway for the buyer,” said Cohen in a statement.

Designed by AC Martin, the planned development will offer floor plans ranging from studio to three-bedroom apartment homes. It will include amenities such as outdoor workspaces, barbecue and dining areas, spa, children’s playground, pet park and fire pits. It will also have a resort-style pool, coffee shop, clubhouse, indoor/outdoor gym, pickleball court and outdoor lounge spaces.

Advertisement

The Land Advisors Organization team of Chris Gomez-Ortigoza and Tim Barden marketed the fully entitled development site on behalf of CGI+.

Information for this article was sourced from CGI+.

More Business Updates

Commercial Real Estate
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement