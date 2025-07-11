Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Culver City Office Campus Sold for $72.5 Million

Panoramic view: San Fernando Valley looking towards Culver City and Los Angeles
(Alexandra - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Sunny Hills Capital Management Co. acquired the office campus located at 400 & 600 Corporate Pointe in Culver City for $72.5 million, or $160 per foot. Newmark represented the seller of the 461,960-square-foot Class A office.

“This is another example of a family office syndicate, which included both domestic and foreign investors, taking advantage of a tremendous basis opportunity,” said Kevin Shannon, Newmark co-head of U.S. Capital Markets, who brokered the sale. “Culver City is a desirable West Los Angeles submarket, which will provide tremendous long-term upside for these patient basis investors.”

Along with Shannon, Newmark’s Ken White, Rob Hannan, Michael Moll and Laura Stumm represented the undisclosed seller.

Advertisement

The Culver City offices recently underwent an extensive capital renovation totaling $18.7 million, or approximately $40 per square foot. The property is leased to 35 tenants across a broad industry base, including insurance, entertainment, real estate, co-working, healthcare, cosmetics and research.

Information for this article was sourced from Newmark.

More Business Updates

Commercial Real Estate
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement