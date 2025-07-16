CBRE Facilitates $18-Million Sale of Luxury Multifamily Property in Brentwood

CBRE has announced the sale of 818 Gretna Green Way, a 27-unit luxury multifamily property located in the heart of Brentwood, for $18 million to an undisclosed private investor.

CBRE’s Adam Peterson and Emil Gurfinkel represented both the seller and the buyer in the transaction.

Situated just steps from the Brentwood Country Club and the popular Sunday Brentwood Farmers Market, 818 Gretna Green Way offers spacious, high-end residences averaging nearly 1,600 square feet. The property features in-unit washer/dryers, secure parking and a walkable location near upscale retail and dining.

“This was a highly competitive process with five offers generated,” said Adam Peterson, first vice president at CBRE. “The property ultimately sold to an all-cash, non-contingent buyer, underscoring the continued demand for well-located, luxury multifamily assets in core Los Angeles submarkets.”

818 Gretna Green Way offers exceptional walkability, with upscale boutiques, dining and daily conveniences on San Vicente Blvd. Its prime Brentwood location also provides easy access to major job centers in West L.A., Santa Monica and Century City – making it ideal for professionals seeking a high quality of life with a short commute.

According to CBRE Research, the Brentwood/Westwood/Beverly Hills submarket commands some of the highest rents in Greater Los Angeles, averaging $3,681 per month, with a vacancy rate of 5%.

Information sourced from CBRE. To learn more, contact irine.spivak@cbre.com.