JLL’s Renovated Downtown Office Offers a Breath of Fresh Air

Brokerage firm JLL moved into a renovated office in Downtown Los Angeles that drastically differs from its prior office – and its nearly 300 offices worldwide.

The new office has many perks and amenities that are highly coveted by companies that support in-office and hybrid work environments.

“We were looking at alternatives because work patterns have shifted,” said Charlie Smith, senior managing director and broker lead, Los Angeles region. “It’s really important, especially for the younger generation. We designed it with an indoor-outdoor feel with a loggia area. Everyone is super happy and really enjoys it.”

JLL worked with architecture firm Gensler to redesign the space. Every decision was made with a long-term vision in mind to ensure that there was no wasted space in the office. The firm did away with assigned seating and created private spaces that can be utilized for confidential calls and meetings.

Another change removed the reception desk in lieu of a hotel-like lobby. That allowed it to have a large area for employee and client gatherings. For example, it hosted a happy hour for a real estate group in the new office for about 70 people, and Smith expects to have more events in the office regularly.

The biggest change, however, may be the addition of outdoor space at its 13th-floor office. It opened up a portion of the building with an outdoor “loggia” that offers a respite from the indoor office space for lunch or meetings but doesn’t require an elevator ride. This type of renovation is expensive, but the cost was partially mitigated by the firm’s redesign, which consolidated from 26,000 square feet to 14,000 square feet. Smith said the firm looked at many different options and even briefly considered closing its downtown office, but it does lots of business in the area and the quality of the buildings makes it an attractive office location.

“I’m super optimistic about downtown. Seven buildings traded with new owners who have a lower basis and will be able to spend capital,” Smith said. “Not having an office here was a nonstarter.”

Work Perks

Office design trends that had taken hold before the pandemic by some companies have accelerated as companies work to attract and retain employees and bring them back into the office. According to a recent Gallup poll, 52% of employees work in a hybrid capacity while 21% work exclusively in the office. The remaining 27% work remotely exclusively. Companies are looking to add a broad array of amenities that foster a culture of collaboration in an effort to support in-office work.

“Offices need to make people feel great about being there. In some ways, they feel like a boutique hotel or social club,” said Mary Faria, studio director at Gensler. She said that there are three key areas of focus for companies: food, fun and health and wellness.

The food area can include specialty beverages, such as cold brew on tap or kombucha. Nugget ice machines have also become popular. Some companies or landlords offer discounted lunch delivery programs and take-home dinners can be offered to employees.

The fun bucket starts with club rooms that completely reimagine the lunchroom. They include large televisions with video game consoles, dart boards and even golf simulators. Companies still offer family picnics, but in-office activities such as craft making, wine tasting and pet days are more common.

Lastly, companies are focused on personal space for health and well-being. Some companies have added prayer rooms or other private areas. However, access to fresh air is key. Roll-up garage doors are also popular for ground-floor offices, and rooftop pickleball courts have been added in place of helipads. There are options for those on the upper floors of skyscrapers, such as outdoor balconies or bays of windows being added to traditional office buildings.

“It’s a big refresher without having to go down 40 floors,” Faria said.