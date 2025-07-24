Cushman & Wakefield Names Chase Tagen Managing Director in National Equity & Debt Practice

Cushman & Wakefield has announced today that the real estate services firm has hired Chase Tagen as a managing director in the firm’s National Debt & Equity practice. Based in the firm’s Century City office, Tagen will play a vital role in delivering strategic advisory and liquidity solutions for Cushman & Wakefield’s clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chase to our team, as his expertise in long-term capital formation solutions through either large sale recapitalizations or programmatic joint ventures will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver tailored solutions for our clients,” said Rob Rubano, head of the firm’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance Platform for the U.S. “His proven track record aligns with our commitment to providing industry-leading advisory services for our clients.”

With over 12 years of capital markets experience, Tagen has executed more than $30 billion in capital markets transactions, including programmatic joint ventures, recapitalizations, GP-led secondaries, GP stakes and capital raising efforts across a broad spectrum of asset classes. His work spans platform capitalizations, portfolio transactions and single-asset equity raises, demonstrating his versatility and expertise in the industry.

Advertisement

“Chase is an exceptional addition to our team,” added Robert Thornburgh, regional president of the Southwest. “His commitment to excellence and alignment with our culture reflect our ongoing dedication to recruiting best-in-class talent across the region, enabling us to maintain and grow our strong market presence while delivering the highest level of service to our clients.”

Tagen joins Cushman & Wakefield from Newmark, where he specialized in raising equity capital across traditional and alternative property types for a diverse client base. His previous experience also includes tenure at CBRE and JLL.

“I’m honored and excited to join Cushman & Wakefield’s industry-leading Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team. The firm’s unparalleled global platform will allow me to elevate the level of service and solutions I provide to clients, and I am deeply excited about the opportunities ahead,” added Tagen.

Advertisement

Tagen earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Emory University and has since established himself as a trusted advisor within the industry. His arrival marks a significant step in the continued growth and momentum of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets platform.

Information sourced from Cushman & Wakefield. Learn more by contacting Jayden.LapinTatman@cushwake.com.