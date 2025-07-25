Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

522-Unit Warner Center Apartment Community Acquired by Waterton

Sunset aerial view of Warner Center in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California
(trekandphoto - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Waterton acquired the 522-unit AMLI Warner Center apartments in Woodland Hills from AMLI Residential and plans to rebrand it as The Kitt at Warner Center. With this acquisition, Waterton now owns 3,316 units in the Los Angeles area. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“What made it attractive was primarily the value-add upside. The vast majority of units are in either original condition from 2007 or have been partially upgraded over the years. The common areas and amenities can be reconfigured and improved,” said Kol Rath, vice president of acquisitions for Waterton.

The property was built in 2007 with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Kitchen and bath upgrades – such as new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinet fronts and hardware, as well as updated lighting and plumbing fixtures, paint and vinyl plank flooring – could start within the next 12 months. Amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, grilling stations with picnic tables, a fire pit, dog park and fitness center.

Advertisement

Warner Center was an attractive investment because of its proximity to the main employment hub in the San Fernando Valley, proximity to public transportation and highways, plus major investments such as the 52-acre Los Angeles Rams mixed-use retail, office and practice facility proposed nearby.

“Los Angeles is the second-largest metro in the country. It doesn’t have big growth numbers seen in the Sun Belt, but there are strong demand drivers and limited competition due to perceived regulatory risk,” said Rath.

Information for this article was sourced from Waterton.

Advertisement

More Business Updates

Commercial Real Estate
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement