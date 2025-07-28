Fontana Industrial Portfolio Acquired for $83.5 Million

Bridge Logistics Properties, a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc., acquired a recently constructed, three-building, industrial portfolio in Fontana for $83.5 million, or $251 per square foot. The 332,793-square-foot portfolio was acquired due to its proximity to dense population centers where there is limited new supply.

“Local municipal headwinds, AB 98, and general land scarcity are causing significant barriers to new development. Once economic conditions stabilize and tenant demand normalizes, we believe we will see value appreciation for existing assets,” said Paul Jones, managing director of Bridge Logistics Properties, in a statement.

The company was founded in 2021 and now has more than 16 million square feet under management. It was founded by industrial real estate veterans with prior tenure at Brookfield, Prologis, IDI Logistics, Duke Realty, Hines and KTR Partners.

Information for this article was sourced from Bridge Logistics Partners.