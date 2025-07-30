Green Street Acquires College House, Expanding Property-Level Coverage into U.S. Student Housing Sector

Newport Beach-based Green Street, a provider of commercial real estate intelligence and analytics in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia, has announced the acquisition of College House, a leading provider of property-level data and insights for the U.S. student housing sector. Founded in 2019, College House has built a strong reputation in a fragmented market by offering high-quality, timely and deeply granular data.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Green Street’s global growth strategy and its continued investment in delivering best-in-class, property-level data across real assets. College House enhances Green Street’s data platform and deepens its U.S. presence by bringing unrivaled coverage of the fast-growing student housing market.

“Property-level data is foundational to Green Street’s strategy,” said Jeff Stuek, CEO of Green Street. “With the addition of College House, we’ve extended our leadership into student housing and enhanced our ability to deliver granular insights to our clients. Their best-in-class product is a strong fit for Green Street, and we are proud to join forces with their exceptional team. This acquisition aligns with our global growth strategy and accelerates our vision to provide the most comprehensive commercial real estate intelligence platform in the world.”

In the near term, College House expands Green Street’s U.S. sector coverage with one of the most reputable sources of student housing data. Over time, it will serve as a strong foundation for the development of new sector-specific analytics, modeling and benchmarks within Green Street’s offering.

“Joining Green Street marks an exciting new chapter for College House,” said Charlie Matthews, founder of College House. “Our focus has always been on delivering data transparency and depth to the student housing space. With Green Street’s scale, resources and expertise, we’re excited to take our mission to the next level and bring even more powerful analytics and insights to the broader market.”

Green Street was advised by Kirkland & Ellis, LLP. College House was advised by Greenberg Taurig, LLP on the acquisition.

Information sourced from Green Street. To learn more, contact media@greenstreet.com.