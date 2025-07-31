Cody Cannon joins Greysteel as senior vice president and market executive

Cannon Will Lead Greysteel’s National Manufactured Housing Practice and Oversee the Firm’s Southern California Operations

Greysteel has announced the appointment of Cody Cannon as senior vice president and market executive. His dual role involves leading the manufactured housing team nationally, with a focus on market share growth in California as well as leading all operations for the firm’s Southern California business, including supporting advisors across asset types and attracting new talent to Greysteel’s platform.

Cannon brings more than 20 years of experience in investment sales, capital markets and team leadership, with a track record that includes over $1 billion in transactions. Previous leadership roles at notable firms, such as Cushman & Wakefield, Colliers International and Marcus & Millichap, have prepared him to guide Greysteel’s advisors and clients toward achieving their strategic goals.

Advertisement

The manufactured housing market is seeing increased attention from investors, driven by strong demand for affordable housing and limited supply. California, in particular, offers significant opportunities in this sector as housing affordability concerns continue to grow. National trends like rising rental rates and broad regulatory support are further reinforcing manufactured housing as a resilient and attractive asset class.

“The manufactured housing sector is growing as a compelling asset class for investors – particularly on the institutional side – who are seeking stable, long-term returns,” said Cannon. “With Greysteel’s forward-thinking approach and robust platform, we’re well-positioned to help clients maximize these opportunities. I’m excited to contribute to the firm’s growth, both in manufactured housing and across the broader Southern California market.”

“Cody’s appointment is a pivotal step in our expansion strategy and his dual role reflects Greysteel’s commitment to expanding its presence in the growing manufactured housing sector while strengthening its overall operations in this key region,” said Lacey Willard, executive vice president and market executive at Greysteel. “His deep sector expertise, combined with his leadership capabilities, will help us enhance our services and grow our market share in Southern California. We’re excited about the value he’ll bring to both our advisors and our clients.”

Advertisement

Information sourced from Graysteel. Learn more by contacting david@ebelingcomm.com.