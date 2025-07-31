CBRE Arranges Two Major Leases for iDC Logistics Totaling Over 1.1 Million Square Feet

CBRE has announced that it has facilitated two significant leases for iDC Logistics, a rapidly growing national third-party logistics (3PL) provider, totaling over 1.1 million square feet of industrial space in Southern California. CBRE’s Jeff Vertun represented iDC Logistics in both transactions.

The larger of the two leases, 844,311 square feet of Class A industrial space located at 5690 Industrial Parkway in San Bernardino, is the second-largest industrial lease in Core Inland Empire in 2025. The space will be used to support customers’ third-party logistics needs with a temperature-controlled environment and AIB certification. This lease also represents a significant milestone in iDC’s national expansion strategy.

The second lease encompasses 260,000 square feet at 19515 E. Walnut Dr. N in the City of Industry. This facility will support the company’s iDC Made solution and act as a dedicated manufacturing hub focused on producing consumer electronics, including computers and monitors, for a third-party client. According to iDC, this site will employ 200 local production specialists and has the capacity to produce 12,000 to 15,000 finished units per week, demonstrating iDC’s commitment to investing in American manufacturing.

Advertisement

“This facility gives our partners a new kind of supply chain solution – agile, local and tariff-conscious – while supporting U.S. job creation and economic growth,” said Elton Chung, CEO of iDC Logistics.

“By closely aligning with IDC’s commercial and sales functions, our team was able to identify and secure facilities that not only met operational needs but also provided strategic advantages over competitors,” said Vertun. “This enabled iDC to win new client contracts and drive significant revenue growth. The key to effectively representing 3PLs – the largest tenant segment in industrial real estate – is to be fully in sync with their commercial strategy. By viewing their real estate portfolio from the CEO’s perspective, we create more opportunities, achieve higher conversion rates and ultimately foster more efficient growth.”

These leases are the latest in a series of major expansions for iDC Logistics, which also secured 350,000 square feet in the Inland Empire earlier this year and is actively pursuing additional growth in Texas and New Jersey with Jeff Vertun’s team.

Advertisement

Chung added, “Through our long-standing partnership with CBRE and their competitive edge, we are creating some of the best lease deals for our company. The team’s alignment with our current and prospective client pipeline has directly contributed to IDC’s growth and delivered cost savings for our customers.”

According to CBRE Research, transportation and warehousing employment in Los Angeles County reached a total of 205,700 workers by the end of Q2 2025. This represents a 1.6% increase year over year and an 11.9% increase over the past five years. In contrast, total manufacturing employment declined to 297,600, which is a 4.7% decrease compared to the previous year and a 1.8% decline over the past five years.

In the Inland Empire Core, leasing activity totaled 11.1 million square feet in Q2 2025, while the broader Inland Empire area reached 12.1 million square feet. The demand for larger spaces was particularly strong, especially in buildings exceeding 500,000 square feet.

Advertisement

Information sourced from CBRE. To learn more, contact Irine.Spivak@cbre.com.