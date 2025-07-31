JLL names Scott Smith senior director

JLL‘s Value and Risk Advisory platform announced that Scott Smith has joined the firm as a senior director based in Los Angeles. As part of the West Region multi-housing team, led by executive director Aaron DeCollibus, MAI, CCIM, AI-GRS, Smith will focus primarily on California multi-housing property appraisals.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Scott to our team during this dynamic period in the multi-housing real estate sector. Scott brings over 20 years of experience in property valuation to the team, and his hire reflects JLL Value and Risk Advisory’s continued commitment to expanding its sector-aligned business model that the group launched in 2023,” said DeCollibus. “As multi-housing properties continue to evolve with changing demographic trends and resident expectations, Scott’s specialized knowledge will be invaluable to our clients seeking accurate valuations in this complex asset class.”

Smith joins JLL from Curtis-Rosenthal, Inc., where he was an associate director, commercial real estate appraiser. During his more than 20-year career, he has worked as a review appraiser at First Republic Bank, a multifamily appraiser at JP Morgan Chase & Co. and a generalist at other independent appraisal firms. Smith’s experience ranges from small privately owned individual properties to large institutionally owned multi-property portfolios, working with a variety of clients, including small and large lenders, insurance companies, investors, attorneys, accountants and private parties. He’s been recognized throughout his career for impressive turnaround time and work volume.

“I’m excited to join the talented team at JLL and contribute to its reputation for excellence in multi-housing valuations,” said Smith. “With multi-housing real estate continuing to transform rapidly, I look forward to providing clients with the market insights and valuation expertise they need to make informed decisions.”

“Scott has a deep understanding of the California multi-housing sector, which will be instrumental in delivering exceptional results for our clients,” said Kai Pan, executive managing director and national head of JLL’s Value and Risk Advisory Multi-Housing Property Sector team. “We are excited for him to join the team, as the investment outlook for the sector remains positive.”

