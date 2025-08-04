Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Encino Office Building Sold as Residential Conversion Project for $20.6 Million

Office building located at 5435-5445 Balboa Boulevard in Encino, California
By David NusbaumContributor 

A 75,000-square-foot Encino office building was acquired by a venture that includes Elysian Housing and Capstone Equities for $20.64 million with plans to convert the property into an affordable housing community.

The sale of the building, located at 5435-5445 Balboa Blvd., was brokered by Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura, which represented both the seller and buyer.

“There is no debate that the region has a huge need for affordable housing but developing affordable housing has man hurdles and requires creativity,” said Darren Casamassima, principal at Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura, in a statement. “This building provided the perfect fit of floorplate depth, ceiling height, configuration and natural lighting for Capstone Equities to move forward with this project.”

The building is located near the main thoroughfare of the San Fernando Valley and is nearby to parks, retail, restaurants and schools.

Information for this article was sourced from Lee & Associates.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
