Hanley Investment Group Brokers $11.3-Million Sale of Pique at Angel Stadium Retail Center

Investor Activity Heats Up Around Platinum Triangle’s Retail Core

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, has announced that the firm arranged the sale of Pique at Angel Stadium, a 100% occupied, 15,710-square-foot multi-tenant retail strip center adjacent to Angel Stadium and within walking distance to the Honda Center and OCVIBE. The sale price was $11.3 million.

Hanley Investment Group’s senior vice president, Lee Csenar, along with President Ed Hanley, represented the seller, a private investor based in the Los Angeles area. The buyer, Vista Emerald, LLC, was represented by Omar Hussein of Beacon Realty Advisors.

“We identified an exchange buyer through cross-marketing of another high-profile Orange County asset,” Csenar said. “This transaction illustrates ongoing investor interest in internet-resistant, service-oriented retail centers – especially those with essential tenants – located in prime Orange County markets.”

Ed Hanley added, “Orange County remains one of the nation’s most competitive and resilient retail investment markets, fueled by population density, affluence and tourism,” Hanley said. “Centers like Pique at Angel Stadium – with diverse tenant mixes and reliable foot traffic – continue to attract investors seeking long-term income and inflation-protected growth.”

Pique at Angel Stadium, formerly known as The Shops at Stadium Towers, was built in 2006 on 2.19 acres at 2406-2432 East Katella Avenue in Anaheim. The center features eight tenants, including Comerica Bank, with a mix of 78% restaurants and 22% service-oriented businesses. Notably, 50% of the leases have terms of at least four years remaining, providing a 4.2-year weighted average lease term (WALT) with annual increases that hedge against inflation. The property also offers ample parking with 150 spaces and 16 Tesla Superchargers, along with prominent pylon signage on Katella Avenue.

The property benefits from a high-traffic location with 60,000 cars per day in front of the subject property. It is strategically positioned at the 57 Freeway on/off ramp, which sees 270,000 cars per day, and is easily accessible to the 5, 22 and 57 Freeways.

The sale comes amidst significant development momentum in Anaheim, particularly around the stadium area. The property is immediately adjacent to 330,000 square feet of Class A office space, including the 12-story Stadium Towers, which was reportedly the largest office purchase in Orange County in 2025 by Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli, according to CoStar. The Samuelis have been actively acquiring properties near the Honda Center as part of their plans for OCVIBE, a $4-billion mixed-use project that will further transform the area.

Pique is located within the Platinum Triangle Mixed Use (PTMU) overlay zone, which permits 17,840 housing units, with 6,000 units already complete and 2,600 units approved or under construction. The center is also a Transit-Oriented Development adjacent to ARTIC (Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center), a major transit hub in Southern California serving approximately 40 million annual visitors.

This prime Orange County location benefits from 25 million annual visitors to Anaheim, generating $16 billion in spending. The property is located two miles from Disneyland, which draws 18 million annual visitors, and the Anaheim Convention Center, attracting one million annually.

“Investor confidence continues to build around retail assets strategically positioned within evolving urban districts,” Csenar concluded. “Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle, coupled with the long-term vision for OCVIBE, creates a powerful foundation for sustained tenant performance and value appreciation at centers like Pique at Angel Stadium.”

Information sourced from Hanley Investment Group. Learn more by contacting anne@MonaghanPR.com.