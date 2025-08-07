Pegasus Names New EVP, Director of Marketing and Senior Associate of Finance & Strategy

Los Angeles-based Pegasus has announced the appointment of George Azzi as executive vice president, a key addition following his tenure as regional manager of Marcus & Millichap’s Los Angeles office, and the first in a trio of strategic new hires. Azzi brings two decades of commercial real estate experience in Los Angeles County, with a proven track record of leading top-performing brokerage teams and executing more than $2 billion in sales across 400+ transactions.

George Azzi

At Pegasus, Azzi will lead the firm’s advisor growth strategy, overseeing recruitment and professional development while driving performance across the advisory platform. He will also play a key role in expanding service line offerings and broadening asset class coverage as Pegasus deepens its market presence.

Bahram Fattahinia

In addition, Bahram Fattahinia has joined Pegasus as director of marketing, bringing 15 years of experience leading brand and performance marketing across top-tier real estate, hospitality and financial institutions. An extended tenure with Irvine Company helped hone his refined approach to brand stewardship and elevated service, an ethos he will now employ to spearhead the firm’s focus on marketing innovation and best-in-class audience engagement.

Daniel Kim

Daniel Kim, newly-appointed senior associate of finance & strategy, will lead corporate FP&A, data analytics and operational systems. With experience in private equity and portfolio management, Kim will also lead the development of Pegasus’s strategic planning, growth and financial reporting infrastructure, with a key specialization in leveraging technology.

“Over the past decade, we’ve pushed relentlessly to build something exceptional at Pegasus, and we’ve done it with purpose, conviction and a deep commitment to our clients,” said Seth Bell, Pegasus’ president. “We set out to create a firm that would raise the bar in commercial real estate, and today, I can say with confidence that we’ve done just that, but this is just the beginning. Welcoming George, Bahram and Daniel marks the start of an exciting new chapter. With the collective experience and vision we now have at Pegasus, we’re positioned to scale faster, think bigger and lead more boldly than ever before. The future isn’t just bright; it’s ours to shape.”

Information was sourced from Pegasus. Learn more by contacting Darcie@PlacesPublicRelations.com.