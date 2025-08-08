Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Santa Monica Office Building Trades for $40 Million

Evening view of the beach in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California
(JON BILOUS/jonbilous - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Newmark announced the $40-million sale of 501 Santa Monica Blvd., a seven-story, 78,500-square-foot office building and a four-level stand-alone parking structure in Downtown Santa Monica. The seller, Kilroy Realty Corp., was represented by Newmark’s co-head of capital markets Kevin Shannon, vice chairmen Rob Hannan, Ken White, Laura Stumm, Michael Moll and director Alex Beaton. The property was acquired by Washington Capital, which was self-represented.

“Opportunities to acquire prime assets located in Downtown Santa Monica are few and far between,” said Shannon. “The seller had owned this asset for almost 30 years, which is not an uncommon hold period for jewel box Santa Monica assets like 501 Santa Monica.”

The creative, seven-story building was 65% leased at the time of the sale and features exposed concrete ceilings and ductwork, concrete floors, LEED Gold certification and 13-foot clear ceiling heights. It is located two blocks from the Metro E Line Station and has access to the I-10 freeway through 4th Street and to walkable amenities, including Third Street Promenade.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Newmark.

More Business Updates

Commercial Real EstateBusiness by LA Times Studios
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement