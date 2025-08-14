Elion Purchases Two Industrial Buildings in Buena Park

Cushman & Wakefield has announced today that it has arranged the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 274,170 square feet at 6250 and 6270 Caballero Blvd. in Buena Park.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold, Aubrie Monahan and Jeff Cole represented the seller, AEW, and procured the buyer, Elion, in the transaction. A Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance (EDSF) team, including Brian Share, Rob Rubano, Max Schafer, Brennan Vance, Niki Kretschmann and Jonathan Grotzinger, arranged the financing on behalf of the new ownership.

“The sale of these properties highlights the strong demand for value-add opportunities in this highly sought-after region,” said Chiate. “The strategic location, combined with functional industrial features, makes these buildings an attractive asset for long-term growth and investment in one of the nation’s premier industrial corridors.”

Advertisement

“We’re excited about Elion’s acquisition of the Two Pack Buena Park, a highly strategic location within Orange County’s tight industrial market, where Elion has been actively looking to grow their portfolio. This investment aligns with their value-add strategy, offering strong upside potential through targeted capital improvements and lease-up opportunities. We believe the combination of location, functionality and market fundamentals will drive significant value for them,” added Leupold.

The two buildings offer a range of industrial features, including 24-foot clear heights, 32 dock high doors, three ground-level doors and 13 rail doors. The properties are situated on nearly 12 acres and provide ample parking and convenient freeway access, making them ideal for prospective occupiers seeking flexible leasing options.

“This location offers exceptional access to Southern California’s robust infrastructure, including proximity to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach,” added Ellison. “Coupled with Orange County’s diverse labor pool and thriving business community, this market remains at the forefront of industrial investment.”

Advertisement

Located in the uber infill market of Orange County, the property benefits from exceptional distribution capabilities. The buildings are strategically positioned with easy access to major interstates, such as I-5, I-405 and I-605, and are in proximity to the Los Angeles/Long Beach Ports. The surrounding area is characterized by a diverse employment base, affluent residential communities and a dynamic urban environment, creating an ideal live-work setting.

Content sourced from Cushman & Wakefield. For more information, contact Jayden.LapinTatman@cushwake.com.