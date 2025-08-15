Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Langdon Park Capital and Standard Real Estate Investments Acquire 84-Unit Workforce Housing Community

84-unit apartment building in Azusa, CA
By David NusbaumContributor 

Langdon Park Capital, a real estate investment firm focused on affordable housing in historically underserved communities, and Standard Real Estate Investments, a diversified middle-market investment manager, acquired an 84-unit apartment building in Azusa.

The community will be rebranded as Langdon Park on Arrow and will operate under a long-term affordability structure designed to benefit working families. The acquisition is part of a broader strategy by Langdon Park Capital and Standard to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing in high-cost urban markets through innovative partnerships and impact-driven capital.

“This acquisition reflects our mission to deliver strong returns while expanding access to safe, high-quality housing in communities that matter to us. The San Gabriel Valley is a growing, diverse region that houses over two million residents, with functions critical to business in the L.A. Metro region,” said Malcolm Johnson, chief executive and founder of Langdon Park Capital, in a statement.

Founded in 2021, Langdon Park Capital’s total assets under management now exceed $165 million. The joint venture secured equity financing from the Community Preservation Corporation, a nonprofit multifamily lender and investor. Financing for the acquisition also included a Fannie Mae loan arranged by Walker & Dunlop. The property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The new ownership group plans to invest in modest renovations to enhance the resident experience while maintaining affordability and minimizing displacement.

The property will benefit from a Welfare Tax Exemption through the California Municipal Finance Authority, made possible by the active participation of Housing on Merit, a California-based nonprofit serving as the managing general partner.

Information for this article was sourced from Langdon Park Capital.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
