Alterra IOS Acquires Multi-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in San Diego

Alterra IOS acquired a 5.1-acre site with 30,000 square feet of warehouse space located at 2660 Cactus Road in Otay Mesa. The property is fully leased to a company in the building materials sector and includes designated office space, open canopies and industrial outdoor storage space.

With this acquisition, Alterra’s Southern California portfolio increased to 23 properties, including five in the San Diego area. The Otay Mesa site is adjacent to the U.S.-Mexico border and has access to the region’s key domestic and international ports, highways and airports. The Philadelphia-based company has acquired more than 390 sites since its founding six years ago across the county, and it owns property in 37 states.

“Opportunities to acquire critical IOS locations are increasingly scarce in the high-demand region, and this fully improved site provides proximity to key transportation networks across the U.S. and Mexico, supporting the tenant’s ability to grow in one of the West Coast’s most flexible industrial hubs,” said Matt McNutt, vice president of acquisitions at Alterra, in a statement.

Mickey Morera of Kidder Mathews facilitated the acquisition for Alterra.

Information for this article was sourced from Alterra IOS.