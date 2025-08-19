Law firm Gibson Dunn expands into Century City trophy office building

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP relocated and expanded into new offices on the top floor of 2000 Avenue of the Stars as it expands its commitment to Century City while enhancing the experience of employees and clients.

“In addition to significantly increasing our lawyer office count from 40 to 60, there are more collaborative working spaces in the new office, from formal conference rooms to informal gathering areas and a modern work café, all designed to enhance the day-to-day experience for our lawyers and staff,” said Candice Choh, partner-in-charge of the Century City office. “Every element of the space, from the layout to the amenities, was thoughtfully selected to support meaningful client interactions, future growth and the delivery of exceptional value. We have increased our square footage by 50%, and the firm remains committed to the Century City market,” she said.

The LEED Platinum-certified building has amenities that include a client conference center and work café. It also has a fitness center, restaurants, a golf simulator and a four-acre central park. The new office features high ceilings and abundant natural light from floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

“Not only is the new space beautiful and bright, but it is also all about efficiency and connection. It reflects how we work: interconnected, client-focused, and collaborative across teams,” said Kahn Scolnick, partner-in-charge of the Century City office.

Information for this article was sourced from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP.