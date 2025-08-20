Nine-Story Office Building in the Heart of Pasadena Has Been Sold

JLL Capital Markets led the sales efforts for the 146,000-sq-ft office building at 790 East Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has completed the sale of 790 East Colorado Blvd., a 146,000-square-foot office building in Pasadena.

JLL represented the seller, Swift Real Estate Partners, in an off-market transaction. The deal was led by Swift’s investment manager, Jeremy Wustman, while the buyer, Arash Danialifar of GD Realty, was represented by Omid Broukhim from Barak Investors Group.

790 East Colorado Blvd. is located in the heart of Pasadena with convenient access to the Foothill, Glendale, Pasadena and Ventura Freeways. With a Walk Score of 96, the property is also easily accessible to all of downtown Pasadena’s amenities, including over 50 restaurants and 60 retailers located nearby.

Originally built in the 1980s, 790 East Colorado Blvd. has been recently renovated and offers tenants a modern building with operable windows and balconies, furnished outdoor terraces, a fitness center, covered parking, 24/7 security and a conference facility with board room, training room and full-service kitchen. The nine-story, LEED-Gold certified building is currently 70% leased.

JLL’s Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by managing director Andrew Harper, senior managing director Jeff Bramson, senior director Will Poulsen and associate Jacob Malloy.

Content sourced from JLL Capital Markets. To learn more, contact kristen.murphy@jll.com.