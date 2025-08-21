Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Cal Poly Pomona Acquired 636-bed Apartments for $126 Million to Expand Student Housing

Aerial view of the beautiful rose garden at Cal Poly Pomona with Mount Baldy in distance
(Kit Leong - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Cal Poly Pomona acquired a 636-bed student housing apartment building from developer Gilbane Inc. for $126 million, or $198,000 per bed. The building, dubbed The Current, was constructed in 2024 and includes 177 units with up to five bedrooms and is now operated as part of the university’s student housing.

At a university board meeting in April, Cal Poly Pomona Enterprises Chief Executive Jared Ceja noted that a study conducted by JLL found that it had a net deficit of 1,761 beds needed to fulfill student housing demand.

Amenities include a pool, fitness center, social lounges and private study rooms. The property offers a campus shuttle and full-time on-site management. Additional perks include high-speed internet, a coffee bar and a pet spa. It is fully leased for the fall semester.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Cal Poly Pomona.

More Business Updates

Commercial Real EstateBusiness by LA Times Studios
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement