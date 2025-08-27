CBRE Facilitates Full-Floor Lease for The Sentinel Firm at 707 Wilshire Blvd.

(Hunter Kerhart)

CBRE has arranged a full-floor lease totaling 20,459 square feet at 707 Wilshire Blvd. in Downtown Los Angeles on behalf of The Sentinel Firm, APC.

CBRE’s Christopher Penrose represented The Sentinel Firm, an employment and personal injury law firm, in the transaction. The landlord is Carolwood.

The Sentinel Firm entered the Downtown Los Angeles market in 2023 with a 2,641-square-foot sublease at Union Bank Plaza. In 2024, CBRE facilitated the firm’s move into a 6,439-square-foot sublease. With this latest lease, the firm more than triples its footprint, marking an expansion and reflecting its steady growth over the past three years.

“We’re seeing more tenants expand in Downtown L.A. as they recognize the advantages of being centrally located,” Penrose said. “Access to a larger talent pool, walkable amenities and reverse commute patterns make this market increasingly attractive for growing firms. The Sentinel Firm’s expansion underscores a long-term commitment to the area and reflects the broader momentum we’re seeing.”

707 Wilshire Blvd. is a premier office tower offering panoramic views, modern amenities and direct access to transit, dining and entertainment.

Despite the high vacancy rates, Greater Los Angeles is seeing an overall increase in leasing activity, according to CBRE Research. Total leasing volume in Q2 2025 is up 5.1% from the prior quarter, and new leases accounted for 62% of the activity. In Q2 2025, two of the largest new leases signed were in Downtown Los Angeles.

Information sourced from CBRE. To learn more, contact Irine.spivak@cbre.com.