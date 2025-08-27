$92-Million Construction Financing Secured for New 190-Unit Luxury Multi-Housing Development in Culver City

JLL Capital Markets facilitates construction loan for multi-housing development

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has secured a $92-million construction loan for Aston Residences, a to-be-built, 190-unit, Class A multi-housing project in Culver City.

JLL represented the borrower, Helio Group, in arranging the floating-rate loan with Affinius Capital.

Aston Residences, located at 10505 Washington Blvd. in the highly walkable Culver City neighborhood, offers easy access to Erewhon, Trader Joe’s and the downtown dining and entertainment district. The property will benefit from proximity to major Fortune 500 anchors, as well as ongoing developments including Ivy Station and Apple’s Culver Crossings. With access to the Palms Expo Line, regional transit and major arteries including I-10 and I-405, Aston Residences will offer strong connectivity across the Greater Los Angeles area.

Once completed, Aston Residences will offer 5,191 square feet of ground-floor retail. This modern, luxury, multi-housing community will feature 160 one- and 30 two-bedroom units, all designed with luxury finishes and smart home technology. Residents will enjoy premium amenities, including a fitness room, clubroom, indoor pickleball court, hot and cold plunge pools, outdoor kitchen and bicycle parking within a three-floor garage.

JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team, representing the borrower, was led by senior managing director Jeff Sause, director Chad Morgan, associate Jacob Michael and analyst Danny Ryan.

“This construction financing underscores the strength of Helio Group’s sponsorship and highlights the transformative impact this development will have on the surrounding area,” said Sause. “This project represents a significant step forward in creating a vibrant, pedestrian-focused environment for the area that complements Helio Group’s nearby holdings.”

Helio Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development company led by Simon Lazar and Sam Mostadim with extensive experience in the immediate submarket. Helio plans to complete the project in the first quarter of 2028.

Information sourced from JLL Capital Markets. To learn more, contact greta.kieras@jll.com.