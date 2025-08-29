Canyon Partners Provides $58-Million Senior Bridge Loan

Canyon Partners Real Estate provided a $58-million senior bridge loan to refinance Arya, a 119-unit apartment property in Culver City developed by Helio Group. The six-story project was built in 2024 and features a penthouse-level, state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working lounge and an expansive rooftop deck with views of Downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. Notably, Pizzeria Sei, which ranked second on the “50 Top Pizza” list of best pizzerias in the U.S. in 2025, is slated to open its second location on the ground floor of Arya.

“At Helio, we strive to raise the standard for multifamily living. Arya is a prime example. From the rooftop deck with sweeping views to the exceptionally built residences and co-working lounge, every detail was crafted to reflect the energy and creativity of the surrounding community that we are proud to be part of,” said Simon Lazar, co-founder of Helio, in a statement.

Arya represents one of five Helio-developed multifamily projects located in the Greater Culver City submarket since 2018.

“Over the last several years, we have continued to see strong demand and a growing desire from tenants to live in the surrounding area, and with Arya’s thoughtful design and high-quality amenities, we expect it to continue to be well received in the market,” added Sam Mostadim, co-founder of Helio, in a statement.

Canyon is actively expanding its deployment of bridge debt capital on commercial real estate assets in primary and secondary markets across the United States. In the last three months, Canyon has closed over $290 million of senior bridge loans across multifamily, senior housing and mixed-use assets, including over $130 million in Southern California.

Information for this article was sourced from Canyon Partners.