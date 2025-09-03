Calabasas Industrial Property Acquired by Captiva Partners for $26.5 Million

The L.A. North/Ventura office of Lee & Associates announced the sale of a six-building industrial portfolio totaling approximately 107,000 square feet on 8.6 acres in Calabasas to Captiva Partners for $26.5 million.

The property consists of three small bay industrial buildings with a total of 47 suites ranging in size from approximately 1,300 to 5,200 square feet. Each building features functional layouts with rear bay loading doors and strong freeway access.

“This well-maintained, multi-tenant industrial portfolio is the largest concentration of smaller space available in the Calabasas area, offering very stable tenancy and future growth opportunity,” said Scott Caswell, principal at Lee & Associates L.A. North/Ventura, in a statement. Caswell and Erica Balin represented the seller, Calabasas Investment Group and Craftsman Investment Group, as well as the buyer.

Advertisement

“Captiva Partners is excited to expand our portfolio with this acquisition,” said Brian Abers, managing partner of Captiva Partners, in a statement. “We plan to invest in strategic upgrades to the buildings and continue providing high-quality space tailored to the needs of local businesses.”

Captiva Partners is a real estate investment firm based in Southern California and focused on acquiring, repositioning and managing infill industrial properties across the Western United States.

Information for this article was sourced from Lee & Associates.