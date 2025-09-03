Cushman & Wakefield Facilitates $165.5-Million Sale of Golden Coast Portfolio in Southern California

Various buyers acquire premier industrial properties from MetLife Investment Management

Los Angeles-headquartered Cushman & Wakefield has announced that it has arranged the sale of the Golden Coast Portfolio, a collection of three industrial properties totaling nearly 600,000 square feet in Southern California. The portfolio, which includes properties in Redondo Beach, Carlsbad and the City of Industry, was acquired by three separate buyers for a total price of $165,500,000.

Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group of Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold, Bryce Aberg, Aubrie Monahan, Jeff Cole and Charlie Jacobs represented the seller, MetLife Investment Management, and procured the buyers in the transactions.

“The Golden Coast Portfolio is an exceptional collection of properties situated in strategic locations across Southern California,” said Chiate. “Their positioning within key industrial hubs makes them highly sought-after investments, and we are proud to have facilitated this significant transaction.”

Advertisement

“These assets offer a rare blend of operational efficiency and long-term value. The sales price reflects the unique functionality and growth potential of each of these properties,” added Ellison.

The Concourse is a 420,697-square-foot industrial business park in the City of Industry. The property boasts 69 dock-high doors, nine grade-level doors and a 160-foot truck court. Its location provides immediate freeway access and proximity to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, making it ideal for distribution and logistics operations. The property was acquired by TA Realty.

The Redondo Beach Two Pack is a 99,340-square-foot property that features 16 dock-high doors, three grade-level doors and a clear height of 16 feet. The property is strategically located near the Los Angeles International Airport and major freeways, providing excellent connectivity for last-mile logistics. The Redondo Beach Two Pack was acquired by Terreno.

Advertisement

The Carlsbad Oaks Business Park is a 78,143-square-foot property offering clear heights of 22 to 26 feet, grade and dock loading capabilities and an efficient warehouse and office layout. Its proximity to major transportation routes and San Diego’s extensive amenity base enhances its appeal. The property was acquired by GID.

“The successful disposition of this portfolio highlights the strength and resilience of the industrial real estate markets in Southern California. Investors continue to show confidence in the region’s ability to deliver consistent returns and significant opportunities for growth,” added Leupold.

Information sourced from Cushman & Wakefield. To learn more, contact Jayden.LapinTatman@cushwake.com.