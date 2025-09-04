Broadshore Capital Partners Announces Management Buyout, Becomes Fully Independent Real Estate Investment Firm

Bradford W. Howe, chief executive officer

Los Angeles-based Broadshore Capital Partners, a national real estate investment and advisory firm, has announced that its management team, led by Brad Howe, the firm’s chief executive officer, has acquired the majority ownership interest formerly held by The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, completing a strategic transition to being a fully independent, management-owned firm.

This buyout marks a significant milestone in Broadshore’s evolution, positioning the firm for long-term growth and greater strategic flexibility as it continues to deliver value to its institutional investor partners.

“This is a defining moment for Broadshore,” said Howe. “Our firm started 35 years ago as an entrepreneurial, vertically integrated institutional real estate manager. Guardian has had an ownership stake in our business for over 15 years, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership and support. Moving forward as an independent, management-owned firm allows us to be more agile, entrepreneurial and aligned with the long-term interests of our clients and our management team.”

With a national footprint and a multi-strategy investment approach, Broadshore manages equity and debt investments across all major property types.

The transition to full independence will not impact the firm’s day-to-day operations or client relationships. The existing leadership team will continue to guide the company, with no material changes to senior management or investment personnel.

“Completing this transaction was a team effort. We had support from all of our investment clients, lenders and employees,” said Russell Munn, chief operating officer. “We are already working on new investment initiatives that we believe are well-suited for the recovery cycle that Broadshore expects over the coming years.”

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Broadshore manages capital on behalf of institutional investors and provides investment solutions across core, value-add, opportunistic and credit strategies.

Information sourced from Businesswire. For more information, contact Lori_Cooper@broadshore.com.