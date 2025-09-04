GISI Announces Appointment of Scott Kolbrenner as President and Chief Strategy Officer

Scott Kolbrenner

Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (GISI) has announced the appointment of Scott Kolbrenner as president and chief strategy officer. GISI is the parent company of STO Building Group (STOBG) and GISI Consulting Group (GISI CG), providing construction services, project management and engineering consulting for a diversified group of private and public clients worldwide.

In this role, Kolbrenner will partner with the leadership of STOBG and GISI CG to build upon their successful history of organic and acquisitive growth. He will also develop and implement a capital strategy aligned with GISI’s core values and long-term shareholder return objectives.

“I am incredibly proud to be joining GISI,” said Kolbrenner. “This company stands apart as something truly special - a dynamic and employee-centric ownership model that is uniquely positioned in the industry to grow, partner with other leading firms in the sector and evolve on a global scale. I look forward to contributing to GISI’s continued measured and profitable success.”

Kolbrenner joins GISI after nearly 27 years at Houlihan Lokey, a leading global investment bank with expertise in mergers, acquisitions and capital solutions, where he led the infrastructure services practice. His direct experience as a trusted advisor to leading private and public firms provides him with a valuable perspective on market dynamics and strategic positioning.

“Scott’s appointment represents a significant milestone in GISI’s evolution,” said Rick Newman, chairman and CEO of GISI. “His outstanding record in strategic development, along with his deep industry knowledge and relationships, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and pursue new growth opportunities.”

Kolbrenner holds a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Colorado at Boulder. A former member of the Young Presidents’ Organization, he also currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Los Angeles Region of Pacific Clinics.

Information sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact press@GISI.com.