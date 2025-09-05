Encino Mixed-Use Property Sold for $31.3 Million

Kidder Mathews brokered the sale of 16300 Ventura Blvd. in Encino for $31.25 million, representing one of the largest apartment transactions in Encino over the past three years.

The mixed-use property was built in 2017 and includes 49 apartments and two ground-floor commercial spaces that total 57,000 square feet. The property is anchored by a JP Morgan Financial Center. It was acquired by a local investor.

The seller was represented by Darrell Levonian and Tanel Harunzade of Kidder Mathews, together with David Saghian of Lyon Stahl, while Levonian and Harunzade also represented the buyer.

“This sale reflects the strong capital targeting Encino and the broader San Fernando Valley,” said Levonian, executive vice president and managing director at Kidder Mathews’ Century City office, in a statement.

The property features a varied unit mix – including townhomes, two-bedroom and one-bedroom layouts – paired with modern amenities, such as a fitness center, Jacuzzi, EV charging stations and secure subterranean parking.

“We’re seeing strong competition for institutional-quality opportunities across Los Angeles, and Encino has emerged as one of the most active submarkets,” said Harunzade, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Kidder Mathews.