Turf Rebate Doubles to $7 for Businesses and Institutions

$7-per-square-foot rebate started Sept. 1, helps non-residential properties comply with new state law banning use of potable water on non-functional turf

Southern California businesses, schools, HOAs and other institutions that replace their water-intensive grass with more sustainable landscaping can get twice as much financial support from the Metropolitan Water District. Starting Monday, Sept. 1, the agency announced that it is increasing its turf replacement rebate for non-residential property owners to $7 per square foot of grass removed – the highest amount ever offered regionwide.

The increased rebate is part of Metropolitan’s ongoing effort to boost water efficiency in homes and businesses across Southern California, helping ensure the region has the water it needs as the climate changes. It will also help businesses and institutions comply with a new state law prohibiting the use of potable water on grass that is not used for recreation or other purposes – also known as nonfunctional turf – on most non-residential properties beginning in 2027.

Advertisement

“Southern California’s landscape is changing. But looking around you still see a challenge everywhere – grass that isn’t played on, or picnicked on, or even walked on except when it is being mowed. It’s outside large buildings, in business parks, on medians,” said Michael Camacho, vice chair of Metropolitan’s Board of Directors. “This rebate helps these properties comply with the new state mandates while also switching to an alternative that is water-efficient, beautiful and supports our local ecosystems.”

The increased rebate is made possible through a $30-million grant from California’s Department of Water Resources and $96 million in federal funding through the Bureau of Reclamation’s Lower Colorado Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program.

“DWR is proud to continue its investment and support of programs like regional turf replacement that offer solutions to stretch California’s limited water supplies,” said Salomon Miranda, water manager at DWR’s Southern Region Office. “By making turf replacement more affordable through increased rebates, we are improving water supply reliability and ensuring that water is available for residential needs, manufacturing, agriculture and the environment.”

Advertisement

Sustainable landscaping, with a water-efficient irrigation system, uses up to 80% less water compared to a traditional lawn.

Since its start, the Turf Replacement Program has had great success, directly resulting in the removal of more than 230 million square feet of grass. Annually, that saves enough water to meet the demands of more than 83,000 homes. In addition, a study found a “multiplier effect” in which for every 100 homes that converted their yards using a Metropolitan rebate, an additional 132 nearby homes were inspired to convert their own grass without receiving a rebate to help fund the projects.

“Southern Californians are eager to transform their yards to beautiful, low-water landscapes,” said Metropolitan’s water efficiency manager Elise Goldman. “But the transformation has been a bit slower among businesses and institutions. The people who manage these properties need to make a business case for turf replacement. They need to understand how switching to a water-efficient landscape helps their bottom line. That’s why this rebate increase is so valuable – it can kickstart landscape transformation projects in this sector, ultimately saving a lot of water.”

Advertisement

According to a recent assessment, there are approximately 20,000 acres of nonfunctional turf in Southern California. Though not all of it is irrigated with potable water, eliminating it could save more than 100,000 acre-feet of water (an acre-foot is approximately 326,000 gallons, enough water to serve roughly three Southern California households for a year).

The increased rebate expires at the end of 2026, or sooner, if funding runs out.

Information sourced from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Learn more by contacting rkimitch@mwdh2o.com or mfairfield@mwdh2o.com.