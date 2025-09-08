Breaking News
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to resume arresting immigrants in Los Angeles
Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Hollywood Apartments Sold for $73.9 Million

Aerial photo of West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California
(BEKIR - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Lighthouse Group acquired Alaya Hollywood, a 218-unit apartment building located at 1714 N. McCadden Place, for $73.9 million, or $339,000 per unit. The company rebranded it as Fusion Encore Hollywood. It is one of several properties that Lighthouse Group owns and operates in the area, which include the 161-unit apartment building at 5750 Hollywood Blvd., acquired earlier this year for $54.5 million.

The seller, New York Life Insurance, was represented by Cushman & Wakefield. Lighthouse obtained a loan from KeyBank Commercial and was represented by Sklar Kirsh on legal matters.

Fusion Encore was built in 2010 and has four stories above two levels of subterranean parking. Lighthouse plans to add value through strategic improvements, improved operations and management through its sister company, Lighthouse Property Management.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Lighthouse Group.

More Business Updates

Commercial Real EstateBusiness by LA Times Studios
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement