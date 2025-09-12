Alta West and OlivePoint Acquire Burbank Industrial Campus with JLL Capital Markets

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Partnership acquires 104,700-square-foot manufacturing facility

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has arranged acquisition financing for the purchase of an industrial manufacturing campus at 100-104 E. Graham Place in Burbank. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Alta West Partners and OlivePoint Capital, to secure acquisition bridge financing through a debt fund to support the group’s value-add business plan.

The fully gated and secure property spans 104,795 square feet across five buildings on 4.80 acres in one of the last remaining M-2 zoned industrial pockets of the highly coveted Burbank market. The property stands out as an exceptional industrial asset, featuring up to 28 feet of clear height in warehouse and manufacturing spaces, three grade-level doors and four dock-high loading doors – a rarity for the submarket. The campus benefits from two vehicle access points and a configuration well-suited for both single-tenant and multi-tenant scenarios, with separate parcels creating optionality for future owner-user sales.

The property is anchored by Haskel International LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ingersoll Rand Inc., which utilizes the property as its Americas headquarters. Haskel, a global leader in high-pressure fluid and gas handling solutions, has maintained operations at this location for more than 70 years.

The property’s strategic location provides convenient access to Interstate 5, State Route 134 and Interstate 170, positioning it ideally for logistics, distribution and corporate operations. The campus serves the affluent, densely populated neighborhoods throughout the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles, making it particularly attractive for last-mile distribution and brand visibility opportunities.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower included senior managing director Jeff Sause, director Alex Olson, associate Jalynn Borders and analyst Thomas Gonzalez.

“With Burbank’s development pipeline effectively capped by land constraints and competing uses, assets like this benefit from structural supply limitations,” said Sause. “The buyer’s ability to identify this value-add strategy on the vacant space will drive meaningful NOI growth in a market commanding premium rents.”

