Anaheim’s Stadium Centre Sells for $19.7 Million to Baco Realty and Bowis Investment Realty

Stadium Centre, a six-story, 123,577-square-foot Class A office building located at 2099 S. State College Blvd. in Anaheim, was acquired by a tenancy-in-common between Baco Realty Corp. and Bowis Investment Realty Corp. for $19.7 million. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Vice Chairmen Paul Jones and Ken White and Senior Managing Director Brandon White represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

The property was originally built in 1985. It features contemporary interior finishes, efficient floor plates, tall ceiling heights and convenient surface parking. The multi-tenant property features a diverse roster of major occupants, including Rexel USA, Anaheim Visitors Bureau, Guilford, Sarvas & Carbonara, State of California and Jensen Hughes.

“This transaction represents a compelling opportunity in a dynamic submarket, where Stadium Centre’s location and attributes position it for continued tenant retention and upside potential,” said Jones, in a statement.

Strategically positioned in Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle, an 820-acre urban hub undergoing transformation with planned residential, retail and entertainment developments, Stadium Centre benefits from visibility and proximity to amenities. It is adjacent to Angel Stadium and within walking distance of retail and dining options, such as Karl Strauss Brewery, The Catch and JT Schmidt’s, as well as a 24-Hour Fitness. Entertainment venues like the Honda Center and the Outlets at Orange are also nearby.

