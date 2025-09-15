Cottonwood Group’s New Real Estate Fund Closes at $1 Billion, Defying Market Downturn

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based Cottonwood Group, a private equity real estate investment firm with offices in Los Angeles, Boston and New York, exceeded its original fundraising goal for the Cottonwood Real Estate Special Situations Strategy with $1 billion raised. Commitments received are comprised of pooled-fund vehicles and separate accounts.

“We are extremely appreciative of the trust and support received from our U.S. and global institutional investors, allowing us to reach this important milestone during a period where private equity real estate fundraise is at a decade low,” said Alexander Shing, Cottonwood chief executive and founder, in a statement. “This underscores the confidence of our investors in Cottonwood’s investment platform that allows us to remain agile during market cycles, invest across the full capital stack and execute complex development or restructuring when required to unlock value.”

The strategy primarily focuses on real estate credit and event-driven equities opportunities, while maintaining flexibility across all property types. The diversified initial portfolio at final closing includes industrial logistics warehouses, data centers, multifamily apartments and mixed-use developments across high-growth U.S. markets.

Cottonwood Group is a private equity real estate firm that was founded in 2012. It has invested, transacted and advised on over $7 billion in gross assets.

Information for this article was sourced from Cottonwood Group.