JLL Arranges $130-Million Refinancing for Sukut Real Properties’ Southern California Industrial Portfolio

Financing secured for a 21-asset, 1.1 million-square-foot portfolio spanning San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles and Inland Empire markets

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has arranged $130 million in first-lien financing for Sukut Real Properties’ 21-property industrial portfolio spanning 1.1 million square feet across Southern California’s most dynamic markets.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through an insurance company.

The industrial-focused portfolio features 17 industrial assets but also includes one self-storage facility, one industrial outdoor storage property, one medical property and one flex office/industrial building. The properties span four of Southern California’s premier markets: San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire, with construction dates ranging from 1968 to 2016.

The portfolio demonstrates exceptional stability with 98% occupancy, and tenants represent a wide array of industries, including automotive services, biotech, logistics, local small businesses and medical services.

The properties’ prime locations offer unparalleled access to major transportation hubs, including the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, international airports and extensive freeway networks. The assets benefit from their proximity to an expansive labor pool and dense population centers, supporting last-mile delivery and e-commerce operations in these high-barrier-to-entry markets.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by senior managing director Greg Brown, associate Allie Black and analyst Nick Englhard.

“Sukut Real Properties has assembled an exceptional collection of assets that benefit from irreplaceable locations, strong tenant relationships and significant mark-to-market opportunities,” said Brown. “The portfolio’s geographic and tenant diversification, combined with its proximity to major transportation infrastructure, positions it to capitalize on Southern California’s continued industrial demand growth driven by e-commerce, manufacturing and logistics operations.”

