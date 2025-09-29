Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Headquarters in Westlake Village Sold for $25 Million fff Hilton Foundation sells headquarters to Oaks Christian for $25M

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation sold its Westlake Village headquarters to Oaks Christian School for $25 million, which was a 50% decline from its purchase price in 2018, according to public records. The three-story Class A office building encompasses 178,000 square feet and includes 358 parking spaces. It is adjacent to the Four Seasons Westlake Village hotel.

The Hilton Foundation, which was founded in 1944 by the hotel magnate, is one of the largest foundations headquartered in Southern California with $7.4 billion in assets. It acquired the property in 2018 and invested $2.5 million over the past seven years, according to CBRE, which represented the seller in the transaction. Originally constructed in 1999, the foundation acquired it from Dole Food, which used it as its headquarters for 20 years.

Oaks Christian is a co-educational, college-preparatory, non-denominational Christian school for students in TK-12. It was founded in 2000 and serves more than 1,700 students at its Westlake Village campus, which neighbors the office building.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.