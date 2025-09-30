Kilroy Realty Corp. Acquired Maple Plaza in Beverly Hills for $205 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based commercial real estate developer and owner Kilroy Realty Corp. acquired Maple Plaza, a 293,000-square-foot Class A office campus in Beverly Hills, for $205 million, or $700 per square foot. It acquired the property from developer Tishman Speyer, which renovated the office building in 2017 and had signed 45,000 square feet at the building over the past 12 months. The property is 75% leased to a diverse mix of tenants across private equity, professional services and entertainment. It features a landscaped courtyard, fitness center and tenant lounge.

“Kilroy continues to successfully capitalize on the liquidity now returning to the West Coast office transaction market, repositioning our portfolio into assets with demonstrated track records of long-term durability and growth,” commented Angela Aman, chief executive of Kilroy, in a statement. “The acquisition of Maple Plaza in the highly sought-after and supply-constrained Beverly Hills submarket represents a unique opportunity to enter one of the most vibrant commercial neighborhoods in Los Angeles at a substantial discount to estimated replacement cost.”

As of June 30, 2025, Kilroy’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.4 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 80.8% occupied and 83.5% leased. It also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego.

Information for this article was sourced from the Kilroy Realty Corp.