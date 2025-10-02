SAC Health Brier Campus Opens in San Bernardino

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Adaptive reuse project delivers a flagship health campus to expand access, advance equity and promote healing in San Bernardino

Perkins&Will, in partnership with BNBuilders, is proud to announce the grand opening of SAC Health Brier Campus, a 280,000-square-foot former banking call center that now serves as a state-of-the-art outpatient facility. Designated as SAC Health’s flagship location in the Inland Empire, the Brier Campus provides comprehensive primary care, specialty services and a community resource center for underserved populations.

Ranked among America’s unhealthiest cities, San Bernardino has long endured serious health disparities due in part to unemployment and high rates of poverty. With a mission to expand access to high-quality, patient-centered care, SAC Health developed the Brier Campus facility with Perkins&Will and BNBuilders to accommodate 300,000 patient visits in the next five years.

Advertisement

(paul vu)

The SAC Health Brier Campus design-build team leveraged modular design principles – including flexible clinic layouts, streamlined workflows and natural, tactile finishes – to accelerate construction while ensuring adaptability for future growth. The existing building’s open floor plan and structural grid allowed for creative layout solutions, while innovative flooring techniques resolved structural challenges without adding weight or compromising budget. These design strategies allowed the team to accelerate construction, ensure adaptability for future growth and deliver a dignified, community-centered space on time and under budget.

The team’s design approach prioritized standardization and flexibility with modular clinic units that can scale up or down to meet evolving community needs.

Advertisement

Drawing inspiration from local indigenous traditions and the United States’ only official Blue Zone, the campus incorporates biophilic elements, natural materials and culturally responsive spaces to promote healing and well-being.

(paul vu) (paul vu)

Reuse of the existing building envelope and systems minimized landfill and carbon emissions, reflecting a commitment to environmentally responsible adaptive reuse.

Advertisement

Campus highlights include:



158,000 square feet of clinical, dental, behavioral health and specialty care services

88,000 square feet of administrative and support spaces

30,000-square-foot express care clinic for urgent community needs

88,000 square feet for nonclinical staff support service

4,000 square feet for a Community Resource Center

Consolidated administrative and support services with patient-centered design elements – daylighting, mountain views, protective seating nooks and natural textures – for enhanced comfort and efficiency

“Transforming a former call center into today’s SAC Health Brier Campus was an incredible opportunity to demonstrate how thoughtful design can directly impact community health,” said Jeffrey Dreesman, principal and director of medical planning at Perkins&Will. “Our team focused on creating a flexible, patient-centered environment that not only meets the immediate needs of San Bernardino’s residents but can evolve to serve the community for decades to come. By combining adaptive reuse, modular design and biophilic principles, we aimed to deliver a facility that supports healing, accessibility and well-being for all who enter.”

The opening of SAC Health Brier Campus significantly enhances access to healthcare in San Bernardino, adding more than 200 healthcare and support positions to the local workforce.

Information sourced from SAC Health. To learn more, contact mwesterberg@sachealth.org.