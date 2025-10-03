ABM Promotes Cassie King and Erin De Yager to Key Leadership Roles in Southern California

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

ABM has announced the promotion of Cassie King to a regional vice president role in Southern California and the new vice president of operations - Los Angeles. As ABM’s business grows, so do career opportunities for all team members. These internal promotions demonstrate that the company continues to make strides as one of the world’s premier facilities, engineering and infrastructure solutions providers.

Cassie King, now serving as vice president of operations - Los Angeles for ABM Industries, has over 15 years of experience in facility services and commercial real estate, the latest four with ABM. King has a proven track record of driving operational efficiency, strengthening client relationships and leading cross-functional teams. At ABM, King has managed major portfolios for global corporations and real estate firms, while also playing a key role in company-wide initiatives such as HR & Finance Transformation. Before joining ABM, King held management roles at Able Services and Kilroy Realty Corporation.

ABM is also pleased to announce the promotion of Erin De Yager. She is now vice president of operations - Orange County for ABM Industries. A nearly six-year veteran of ABM, De Yager brings more than 14 years of sales leadership and operations experience across diverse markets. She has built a reputation for consistently exceeding quotas, earning multiple ABM President’s Club honors and fostering collaboration between sales and operations to drive sustainable growth. Before joining ABM, De Yager held positions at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, Hyatt Regency Orange County and the Grand Hyatt San Diego. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in business, management, marketing, and related support services from California State University, Long Beach.

About ABM:

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors, including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission-critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.ABM.com.