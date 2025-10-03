JLL Expands Office Brokerage Team in Los Angeles

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Blake Olson joins firm as senior vice president, specializing in advising tenants with leasing needs

With the evolution of the workplace, JLL has announced that it has expanded its Southern California office brokerage business. The firm has hired 10-year Los Angeles commercial real estate veteran Blake Olson as senior vice president. Olson will specialize in helping office tenants with their leasing needs in Southern California, with a focus on West Los Angeles.

“As the workplace continues to evolve, companies need experienced professionals to help them navigate the office market, creating a strong foundation and culture for the business,” said Charlie Smith, JLL senior managing director. “Blake is the perfect person to join our Los Angeles office tenant rep team with his years of experience working with companies on their real estate strategy.”

Smith went on to say, “JLL is strategically looking to grow its L.A. brokerage business by adding experienced professionals who are innovative, forward-thinking and who fit the JLL culture.”

Olson joins JLL with nearly 10 years of experience in office brokerage in Los Angeles. Most recently, he served as principal for a global commercial real estate firm where he advised companies in Los Angeles and across the country with a variety of complex transactions.

