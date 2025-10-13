Westwood Village Retail Property Sold for $32.7 Million fff Holmby Hall Sells for $32.7M in Westwood Village

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Holmby Hall, a nearly 100-year-old retail building located at 921 Westwood Blvd. in Westwood, sold for $32.7 million in a transaction arranged by Kidder Mathews brokers Tanel Harunzade and Darrell Levonian, along with former Kidder Mathews agent David Saghian. The brokers connected the seller to a legacy buyer committed to preserving the building’s historic character.

“This isn’t just the sale of a building, it’s the transfer of a cultural landmark,” said Harunzade, executive vice president at Kidder Mathews, in a statement. “Our client recognized the enduring value of an irreplaceable Westwood Village property, and we were gratified to help secure a buyer aligned with that vision.”

Built in 1929, Holmby Hall was the first retail building in Westwood Village and is known for its Spanish Colonial Revival architecture and 110-foot clock tower designed by Gordon Kaufmann and John Parkinson. The property comprises 50,790 square feet on 0.73 acre, directly across from UCLA. It spans an entire block on Westwood, from Weyburn Avenue to LeConte Avenue.

“Holmby Hall’s historic character, visibility and proximity to UCLA make it one of the most unique properties in Los Angeles,” said Levonian, executive vice president and managing director at Kidder Mathews, in a statement. “The new ownership will honor the building’s history while positioning it for future success.”

As a designated Historic-Cultural Monument, Holmby Hall qualifies for preservation incentives and tax credits that can support planned seismic and interior upgrades.

Information for this article was sourced from Kidder Mathews.