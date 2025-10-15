Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

CenterCal Properties and DRA Advisors Acquire Long Beach Towne Center

Aerial photo of Long Beach Towne Center
Aerial photo of Long Beach Towne Center by Troy Hartman.
(Jackson-photo/CenterCal Properties)
By David NusbaumContributor 
Costa Mesa-based CenterCal Properties, a premier retail and mixed-use developer and operator, and DRA Advisors, a real estate private equity firm, acquired Long Beach Towne Center from Vestar for $145 million.

“DRA is excited to partner with CenterCal on this iconic property,” said Brett Gottlieb, senior managing director at DRA Advisors, in a statement. “CenterCal’s expertise in placemaking and tenant curation will ensure that Long Beach Towne Center continues to thrive and remain a premier destination for decades to come.”

DRA and CenterCal, in partnership with the City of Long Beach, will implement a comprehensive reinvestment strategy for the 870,000-square-foot retail center designed to elevate the guest experience, strengthen the merchandising mix and create vibrant community gathering spaces.

“Long Beach Towne Center is already a cornerstone of the community, and we see tremendous potential to make it even more dynamic and relevant for today’s consumer,” said Jean Paul Wardy, chief executive of CenterCal Properties, in a statement. “Together with DRA, we will transform Long Beach Towne Center into a destination that brings people together, drives strong results for our retailers and creates long-term value for the community.”

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
