UCLA Luskin to Receive $2.5 Million for Affordable Housing Program from Standard Communities’ Jeffrey Jaeger and Scott Alter

The new Master of Real Estate Development Program (MRED) at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs has received a $2.5-million commitment to support its affordable housing program. The pledge comes from Jeffrey Jaeger and Scott Alter, co-founders and principals of Standard Communities, a Los Angeles–based real estate company dedicated to building and preserving affordable and workforce housing nationwide.

In recognition of the gift, the program will be known as the UCLA Jaeger Alter Standard Communities (JASC) Affordable Housing Program. Participating students would earn a Certificate in Affordable Housing.

Launched in fall 2025, the UCLA MRED is a one-year graduate program designed in collaboration with industry leaders. Students gain hands-on experience through case studies, site visits and competitions, preparing them to address pressing housing, environmental and equity challenges. The JASC Affordable Housing Program will ensure UCLA MRED graduates enter the real estate field with the skills, networks and vision to create lasting social impact.

“This enduring gift enables us to develop new coursework focused on innovative approaches to building affordable housing – drawing on emerging capital market solutions that can scale production far beyond what traditional public subsidies can support,” said Greg Morrow, executive director of the UCLA MRED program. “Through this effort, UCLA MRED is helping to pioneer new ways of addressing the affordable housing crisis.”

Standard Communities has built a reputation as a national leader, delivering innovative, high-impact housing solutions that expand access to safe, dignified and affordable homes. By leveraging creative financial structuring and public-private partnerships, Standard Communities preserves and develops communities that uplift residents, strengthen neighborhoods and help address the country’s urgent affordability crisis.

As part of the UCLA MRED focus on industry partnerships and collaboration, Jaeger and Alter plan to provide guest lectures, mentorships and internships with the goal of strengthening the pipeline of talent committed to addressing housing affordability.

“We’ve seen firsthand how access to safe, stable, dignified, affordable housing can transform lives,” said Alter. “This gift is an investment in the leaders who will emerge from the UCLA MRED program and will carry that mission forward – building stronger, more resilient communities for generations to come.”

Standard Communities was founded during the 2008 housing crisis, and this gift aligns with the company’s mission, which reflects a belief that affordable housing is not only central to thriving communities but also a meaningful and rewarding career path for young professionals.

“What makes the affordable housing industry so powerful is that it allows us to have a profound impact in our communities and in the world at large, while offering meaningful and financially rewarding careers,” said Jaeger. “By supporting the program, we hope to expand the pipeline of talented professionals who will bring fresh ideas, energy and commitment to this space, ultimately helping to deliver housing solutions that are sustainable, equitable and capable of transforming lives.”

The JASC program underscores UCLA MRED’s dedication to offering specialized skills through several certificate programs, including sustainable development, property technology and asset management, as well as affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is among the most urgent needs in our region and beyond,” said Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, interim dean of UCLA Luskin. “This gift enables us to train a new generation of real estate leaders who can design, develop and manage housing that is both affordable and sustainable. We are deeply grateful to Jeffrey Jaeger and Scott Alter for their foresight and generosity.”

Content sourced from UCLA. For more information, contact kshirley@luskin.ucla.edu.